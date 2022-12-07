City council continues debate over medical marijuana dispensaries

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Over the last few weeks, the Mobile City Council has considered an ordinance that would allow dispensaries that can distribute medical marijuana to patients who have a medical card from a doctor. District 6 Councilman Scott Jones says it could bring in $1-3 million to the city. He doesn’t think the extra revenue is worth it.

“For every $1 we bring in it’s going to cost us $4.50 in public safety to correct those that are operating outside of the law and for medical expenses to treat the mental health and medical issues,” said Scott Jones.

Some feel it would be a helpful treatment option.

“All I know is that’s what saved my life and there are many veterans out there that are in the same predicament,” said Dave Riley.

While some have concerns over the long-term effects this could have.

“There should be a requirement for medical marijuana recipients to see their primary care physicians at least once or twice a year which is not a requirement in other states,” said Dr. Susan Ashbee. “The dispensary physician is not a primary care physician.”

District 2 Councilman William Carroll who is one of the sponsors of the ordinance says it would help keep people who need medical marijuana from getting it illegally.

“To put a legalized process in place that will eventually have governing ordinances that would structure is a much better situation than what we have now,” said William Carroll.

While Councilman Jones says he does believe the ordinance will pass he’s already looking into a backup plan.

“I’m going to try and make sure it doesn’t come to my district and that’s got to be written in the ordinance,” said Jones. “There is no direction with zoning or anything else so we don’t even know what it’s going to look like.”

The council is expected to vote on the ordinance next week.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.