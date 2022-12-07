Dense fog advisory back tonight and into tomorrow morning

(WALA) - A dense fog advisory is in effect for tonight through Wednesday morning. High pressure is slipping off to the east and this is allowing for a light southerly wind flow. We could see visibility below a quarter mile, especially in coastal locations.

Daytime highs reached near record highs again today. Mobile and Pensacola both unofficially tied record highs at 81 degrees. A warming trend continues as we head into the middle of the work week.

Our temperatures will be milder again tonight with lows near 65 degrees.

We could see near highs again on Wednesday. Things are looking rather dry this week with temperatures trending above average over the next 7 days. Our next rain chance is expected Sunday. Cooler weather returns by the middle of next week.

