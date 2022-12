Downtown Mobile December events with ASM Global

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ASM Global is gearing up or some massive events coming to downtown Mobile this December. Senior Marketing Manager Ryan “Pablo” Foster joined us on Studio10 with details.

Below are some of the events discussed:

Saenger

December 15 – Saenger Theatre Christmas Classic – “Elf”

December 16 – A Roman Street Christmas

December 17 – Charlie Brown Jazz Christmas feat. Taylor Hicks

December 18 – Rainbow Kitten Surprise – SOLD OUT!

Mobile Civic Center

December 16 - Who’s Bad

December 17 - Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas

December 18 - Ne-Yo + Monica Winter Jam

https://www.asmglobalmobile.com/

https://www.facebook.com/MobileSaenger

https://www.facebook.com/MobileCivicCtr

https://www.facebook.com/MobileConventionCenter

---

