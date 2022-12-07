Advertise With Us
Flu activity still high in Alabama

increase in flu cases
increase in flu cases
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -We’re still waiting on updated flu numbers from the state, but the latest map shows Alabama is covered in flu activity.

When it comes to flu hospitalizations, we haven’t seen a post-Thanksgiving surge according to the Alabama Hospital Association.

The entire state though is still coated in blue with flu activity according to the latest flu map from the Alabama Department of Public Health. ADPH says outpatient visits with people showing up with flu-like symptoms are well above the baseline number right now in the state.

Dr. Don Williamsons says from a hospital perspective, flu isn’t overwhelming hospitals like COVID did a while back. He’s hoping that trend continues. Even though flu season hit a lot sooner this year, it doesn’t mean it’s going to end early.

“The reality is because its early that doesn’t mean it’s going to end early it could go like normal into February and we could end up with substantially more hospitalizations than usual,” Dr. Williamson said.

So far over a dozen people including three children have died from the flu in the state.

Health leaders are strongly encouraging flu shots. We’re told more people are getting vaccinated with flu vaccination numbers in Alabama higher this year compared to the last two.

