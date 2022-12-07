Former Leflore teacher accused of having sex with a student

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former teacher at Leflore High School is accused of having sex with a student.

Zachary Calhoun was arrested Tuesday morning after he was indicted by a Mobile County grand jury.

A Mobile County School Board member confirmed that the alleged victim brought it to the school system’s attention that she and Calhoun were sending inappropriate text messages to one another.

Following protocol, the school board terminated Calhoun’s employment immediately after finding out about the allegations.

The 30 year-old was booked into Metro around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He bonded out on $27,500 about two hours later.

According to jail records, he was arrested by U.S. marshals.

Jail records also show he’s charged with two counts of school employee engaging in a sex act with a student. The Alabama code referencing this crime says “consent is not a defense”.

Calhoun is also charged with first-degree sexual abuse

It’s unclear if there is more than one alleged victim.

FOX 10 News reached out to the Mobile County Public School System for a comment, this is the statement it provided:

“We were made away of these allegations against Calhoun a year ago and turned the information over to the Child Advocacy Center and the Mobile Police Department. We took the appropriate action and terminated Calhoun immediately. We can’t say if it was a student at LeFlore.”

