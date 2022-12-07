Fruitdale HS welcomes back students a week after tornado hit Washington County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Class is back in session at Fruitdale High School. Students returned to their studies a week after an EF-3 tornado swept through the area, causing major damage.

“When I found out that it had been hit as hard as it did, my first thought was, well are we going to go back,” said Keri James, a senior at Fruitdale HS.

School was originally scheduled to start last Friday, but was postponed so staff could double down on safety.

Keri James said she was worried they wouldn’t be able to return, and like many students said she’s happy to be back on campus.

“I’m glad to be back for a while I thought we weren’t going to be back and that scared me for a little bit because it is my senior year,” said James, “but I’m glad that we have the community that we do that got together and made it possible for us to be back today.”

Principal, Curt Stagner said he owes it to volunteers and staff for helping to get the school cleaned up and ready for their students.

“A lot of the volunteers, the community, and of course our staff have been working day and night trying to get things ready to get the students back, now we’ve got that ready to go and students are arriving this morning now we’re going to focus on some major repairs,” said Stagner

Although a lot of work has been done, the gym, the athletic field, and other buildings were badly damaged. The hardest hit was the agricultural classroom and shop.

“It’s going to take a while on the softball field and of course, you know the ag shop is probably going to be totally demolished, but the worse damage besides the ag shop was on the softball field,” said Kevin Dailey, the school Custodian.

Softball and baseball season starts in January. Both Dailey and Principal Stagner said they are going to do everything they can to get the field ready for the season.

