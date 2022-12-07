Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Healthy Living with USA Health: Cancer Supportive Care

By Joe Emer
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thomas Butler, M.D., a medical oncologist at the USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute joined us on Studio10 to talk about supportive care in cancer.

Dr. Butler gave answers to some of the following questions:

What is supportive care in cancer?

How does it help patients?

How does it help families?

How does someone access this type of care?

https://www.usahealthsystem.com/locations/mitchell-cancer-institute

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

“Buy One, Give One” Learning Resources initiative
“Buy One, Give One” Learning Resources initiative
The South Baldwin Community Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol”
The South Baldwin Community Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol”
Prichard Christmas Tree Lighting
Prichard Tree Lighting happening this weekend
Mobile Ballet presents ‘The Nutcracker’
Mobile Ballet presents ‘The Nutcracker’
Plexaderm for the holidays
Plexaderm for the holidays