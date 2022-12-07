Holiday Open House at Beau Rivage

The following information was provided by Beau Rivage:

For more than two decades, MGM Resorts’ expansive four-diamond beachfront destination has been the place to experience the holidays on the Gulf Coast. Every year, Beau Rivage welcomes holiday traditions with family entertainment, festive promotions, whimsical winter décor and shopping galore.

“The Beau Rivage holiday experience has become a Coastal Mississippi Christmas tradition,” said MGM Southeast President & COO Brandon Dardeau. “Our team takes great pride in creating memorable experiences and look forward to delivering that holiday magic our guests have come to know and love.”

From Thanksgiving to New Years, Beau Rivage is transformed into a winter wonderland adorned with larger-than-life nutcrackers, colossal Christmas ornaments, hundreds of frost-covered trees, thousands of brilliant poinsettias and Santa’s sleigh and reindeer soaring high above the atrium. A stunning 25-foot Christmas tree and classic winter scenes throughout the resort’s public spaces invoke the spirit of the season.

The award-winning BR Prime will host an upscale Santa Brunch on Dec.4. Capture memories and dine on an exquisite holiday meal with an exclusive event featuring everyone’s favorite big guy, Santa. Enjoy strolling characters, a commemorative photo and cherished keepsake gift to mark this special holiday occasion.

From Dec. 15-26, Beau Rivage and Rand Productions present Finding Christmas, a Broadway-style musical variety production that follows young siblings as they set out on a quest to find the true meaning of Christmas. Finding Christmas provides the perfect mix of holiday classics and modern-day favorites from an ensemble cast of singers, dancers and actors. Accentuated by a guaranteed snowfall at each performance, the production transforms the Beau Rivage Theatre and delivers the joy of the season to guests of all ages.

Beau Rivage also plays hosts to headline entertainment each weekend throughout the holiday season. The November stage is set with Patti Labelle (Nov. 11), comedian Christina P. (Nov. 18) and Chaka Khan (Nov. 26). December headline entertainment kicks offs with The Commodores (Dec. 2) followed by A Boy Band Christmas (Dec. 3). Featuring Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre (98 DEGREES), Jamie Jones (ALL-4-ONE), Erik-Michael Estrada (O-TOWN), and Ryan Cabrera, A Boy Band Christmas brings a special evening of classic holiday songs and unforgettable hits.

Country singer-songwriter Josh Tuner brings his King Size Manger Tour to Beau Rivage for one night only on Dec. 9 and beloved holiday tradition The Nutcracker presented by the Mississippi Gulf Coast Ballet Theatre performs on Dec. 10 and Dec.11. Popular party band The Molly Ringwalds will close out 2022 with an unforgettable New Year’s Eve performance in the Beau Rivage Theatre.

Beau Rivage’s annual Holiday Open House provides an opportunity to find distinctive gifts for everyone on the Christmas list. From Dec. 6-10, dozens of vendors and Coastal artisans will showcase their wares in the resort’s retail promenade and hotel second floor. Meet representatives and enjoy special holiday offerings from Gucci, Vera Bradley and Brighton, as well as local artists Coastal Grit, Coastyle Art and Flair Gifts among others.

Casino players will enjoy Five Days of Stocking Stuffers Dec. 18-22, where a daily gift is available based on MGM Rewards points earned from slot activity and the annual Winning Wonderland Giveaway gives participants a chance to win something on everyone’s wish list, a share of $250,000 in prizes including a Lexus GX 460 and a Lexus GX 500, now through Jan. 1.

For more information visit www.beaurivage.com or call 888.567.6667. For the latest news and high-resolution artwork, visit the Beau Rivage Digital Newsroom.

Holiday Open House

· Dec. 6 – 10 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. in the Retail Promenade & Hotel Second Level Retail

· Stores will offer great gifts and specials, plus appearances by regional artists

· Jewelry, watch, handbag, apparel and accessory vendors: Aubrey Adele Jewelry, Coastal Grit, Maurice Milleur, Studio Polo, Savvy Cie, Perfume Headquarters and Henig Furs.

· Regional artisans include: Coastyle Art and Flair Gifts

· Representatives from Morrocanoil, Brighton, David Yurman, Gucci, Crislu, Onex, Vera Bradley and Luminox will be in store to assist guests.

Holiday Gift Shoppe

· Through December 4, MGM Rewards Members earn 100 Gift Points for every $1 Slot Dollar earned at any MGM Rewards Destination all year long.

· Gift Point balances build with each visit to the slots.

· Gift Points can be redeemed at any Las Vegas MGM Rewards Destination November 15-December 4

· Gifts include jewelry, electronics, sporting goods, handbags, housewares, and FREEPLAY®.

