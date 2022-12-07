“Jughead” dog finds a home for Christmas

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Only on FOX10 News, we’re updating the story of a special pup whose headgear made him the talk of the town.

Last month, our Lacey Beasley introduced viewers to ‘Jughead,’ the famous Bay Minette dog with a plastic jug stuck on his head. Now, he’s been adopted into a loving home and goes by ‘Duke.’

“He’s been through a lot, and he just touched our hearts,” said Carol Dewitt.

The Dewitt family was a sucker for his puppy dog eyes. After seeing his furry face on FOX10 News just before Thanksgiving, they fell in love.

“This was a good story you were doing, so he called me in here to see, and he said maybe we ought to call about him, and I said ‘okay!’” said Carol.

From roaming the streets of Bay Minette with a plastic jug stuck on him, to now, getting all the scratches and treats he wants.

“He couldn’t get that thing off of his head for anything, so that gets your attention,” said Bill Dewitt. “He loves to have his butt scratched as we say, the top of his back, and he’s just a great dog. Every day he seems a little more relaxed and comfortable. He’s coming around really well.”

Bill and Carol brought Duke home Friday. They say little by little, his gentle personality is coming out.

“He was interested in helping me decorate the tree today,” said Carol.

Sweet face and all, he’s exactly what this family wanted for Christmas.

“I told my husband he didn’t need to buy me anything for Christmas this year,” said Carol. “This dog is my gift.”

The Dewitt family thanked Bay Minette Animal Control for taking great care of Duke.

