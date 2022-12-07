Mobile Ballet presents ‘The Nutcracker’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Ballet brings the unmatched tradition and magic of The Nutcracker to the Mobile Civic Center Theater on December 10th and 11th!

Outstanding guest artists share the stage with Mobile Ballet Company and students in this holiday favorite, with exciting choreography by Katia Garza performed to Tchaikovsky’s timeless score. Join Clara and the Nutcracker Prince in their adventures with the Mouse King and the Sugar Plum Fairy in this magical story that delights audiences of all ages!

Guest artists for this production include Melissa Gelfin De-Poli and Rafael Quenedit of Cincinnati Ballet, Adrian Fite and Simon Plante of Ballet West. Audience favorite Daniel Benavides of Orlando Ballet will also be returning; many will recall his entertaining and comedic antics as the Mouse King in previous Nutcracker productions.

Mobile Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker has been a hallmark of the holidays for 35 years and continues to be a cherished annual tradition for the entire Gulf Coast region. The holidays just aren’t complete until you come see The Nutcracker!

Three public performances are available on Saturday, December 10th at 2:30pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday, December 11th at 2:30pm.

Tickets are $20-$60 and can be purchased online at www.mobileballet.org.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.