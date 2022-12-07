More improvements coming to Gulf Shores Beach Walking District

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Shores is moving forward with the next phase of its Beach Walking District. The project will expand on the work already completed in phase one of the improvement project.

The Beach Walking District is already integrated into the area closest to the intersection of Highway 59 and the Beach Highway. Widened, landscaped sidewalks and public parking are already in place for two blocks in each direction under phase one. Phase two will extend these same improvements all the way to East 3rd Street and from the Beach Highway, north to East 2nd Avenue.

“What we looked at was the main intersection of Beach Boulevard and Highway 59 and let’s go east and west of that intersection and start to connect all of the sidewalk infrastructure that’s along Highway 59 to the neighborhoods and businesses along 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue both east and west,” explained Gulf Shores City Engineer, Mark Acreman.

Bids for the projects should go out in the spring of 2023 with completion coming in the winter of 2024 (Hal Scheurich)

The cost of the design is $337,000 and should be completed by March. City official hope visitor to the area will be encouraged to walk to the attractions.

“We love to see our visitors and out permanent residents be able to park their cars and get on the sidewalk and be able to walk to their business or restaurant that they want to go to or visit our beaches without having to get in their car and we want to make that safe for them,” Acreman said.

Acreman hopes the improvements will encourage folks to park and walk to destination such the beach, shops and restaurants. And the changes they’re making will make it much safer to do so. Jan Baar of Michigan was pleased with the improvements she’d already seen with phase one.

“We noticed right away that this was changed from the last time we were here so it would look really nice going down there,” Baar said as she pointed further down 2nd Avenue where phase two will pick up. “Michigan’s got twenty-four inches of snow so there’s no walking around there and we came down here so we could get a lot of walking in.”

Gulf Shores has $2.4 million budgeted for the project. The city hopes to have it out for bid sometime next spring and completed in the winter of 2024.

