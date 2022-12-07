MPD: Driver robbed after being flagged down

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a driver said he was flagged down then robbed.

Police responded to Wellington Street near Wealth Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding the incident.

According to authorities, the victim said he was driving on Wellington Street when an unknown male subject flagged him down. When the victim stopped on the roadway, two other unknown male subjects approached him brandishing guns, police said.

The subjects allegedly rummaged through the victim’s vehicle, took his property then fled on foot, authorities said.

