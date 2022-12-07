Advertise With Us
The PACT Theatre Company presents ‘Little Women: The Musical’

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information was found online:

Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March. Jo is trying to sell her stories for publication, but the publishers are not interested – her friend, Professor Bhaer, tells her that she has to do better and write more from herself. Begrudgingly taking this advice, Jo weaves the story of herself and her sisters and their experience growing up in Civil War America. The powerful score soars with the sounds of personal discovery, heartache and hope – the sounds of a young America finding its voice.

For tickets and more information, visit this website.

