Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Prichard Tree Lighting happening this weekend

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s time to get into the holiday spirit! The Prichard Historical Preservation Commission is hosting its 1st annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

This event is happening this Sunday, December 11th at 4 PM. This event is free and open to the public. It will feature a performance from the Blount High School Choir, the Magnolia Community Band, the Prichard Police Explorer, and also the Azalea Trail Maids. Refreshments will be served for those who attend.

Location:

Shirley Sharik Park

3608 Rebel Road, Whistler, AL

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

“Buy One, Give One” Learning Resources initiative
“Buy One, Give One” Learning Resources initiative
The South Baldwin Community Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol”
The South Baldwin Community Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol”
Mobile Ballet presents ‘The Nutcracker’
Mobile Ballet presents ‘The Nutcracker’
Plexaderm for the holidays
Plexaderm for the holidays