Prichard Tree Lighting happening this weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s time to get into the holiday spirit! The Prichard Historical Preservation Commission is hosting its 1st annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

This event is happening this Sunday, December 11th at 4 PM. This event is free and open to the public. It will feature a performance from the Blount High School Choir, the Magnolia Community Band, the Prichard Police Explorer, and also the Azalea Trail Maids. Refreshments will be served for those who attend.

Location:

Shirley Sharik Park

3608 Rebel Road, Whistler, AL

