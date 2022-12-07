Santa Rosa deputy arrested after insurance fraud investigation

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fl. (WALA) - A Santa Rosa County deputy was arrested following an insurance fraud investigation.

According to the SRCSO, they put Corey Jones on administrative leave after being notified by The Bureau of Insurance Fraud and The Department of Financial Services that he was being investigated and an arrest would likely take place.

Jones was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and was then terminated, according to the SRCSO.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.