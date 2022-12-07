Semmes Christmas Tour and Shop Hop

The Semmes Christmas Tour & Shop Hop will be held on Sat. Dec. 10, 2022 from 1-6PM. $10 Pre-sale tickets are available at Meggie B’s and the Semmes Senior Center. Tour guests will turn in their $10 tickets or purchase $12 day-of-event tickets from 1-3PM at the New Semmes City Hall @ 4115 Wulff Rd. E. Guests will then receive a Tour handout and wristband. The Tour handout lists 20 Shop Hops which include featured retail shops, service businesses, City parks, non-profit groups, and landmark sites. Each Shop Hop has a Tasting partner that provides refreshments, great door prizes, giveaways, discounts, contests, and more for Tour guests to enjoy. The handout lists a suggested route to visit the Shop Hops, but guests are free to tour at their own leisure. Semmes Woman’s Club has sponsored this event for 13 years, excluding 2020, and it has become a community Christmas tradition. Proceeds go towards ongoing Semmes Woman’s Club projects and activities.

FB: Semmes Woman's Club and Semmes Christmas Tour & Shop Hop

Instagram: @SemmesWomansClub

