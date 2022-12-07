Skip to content
Senate approves resolution remembering 2019 Pensacola naval terrorist attack
Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson of Enterprise was one of three naval officers killed.
The attack, which occurred on December 6, 2019, was responsible for the deaths of 3 naval officers, including Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson of Enterprise (pictured center). The other two killed were Petty Officer Third Class Mohammed Sameh Haitham of St. Petersburg, Florida (pictured left) and Petty Officer Third Class Cameron Scott Walters of Richmond Hill, Georgia (pictured right).
(WTVY)
By
Ty Storey
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:05 AM CST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
