ShotSpotter’s Data for Good program launches in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Since going live in July, Mobile Police say ShotSpotter has detected more than 3,000 gunshots and led to 17 arrests. For them, they say that is already a success.

“It’s a partnership that brings technology to boots on the ground that allows boots on the ground to be more preventive and try to mitigate things that are happening that we see far too often,” said Commander Curtis Graves.

MPD is looking to make it even more preventative thanks to ShotSpotter’s Data for Good program that allows data to be sent to non-law enforcement organizations.

“So that they can bring in their services and resources in addition to law enforcement to address the root causes of crime and violence,” said Dr. Gerard Tate with ShotSpotter.

It’s part of Operation Echo Stop’s holistic approach to addressing gun violence in the community. The program is already in place in other cities like Baton Rouge. Dr. Gerard Tate with ShotSpotter says sharing this information with other agencies will lead to a more effective response to those who have been affected by gun violence.

“We’re able to use that data and bring in all the city, county, non-profit organizations, and private organizations and deploy resources directly to those communities that are most affected,” said Tate.

One of those organizations is AltaPointe health. Dr. Cindy Gipson says they’ve already seen the effects of gun violence not just for those involved in the shooting but for those nearby as well.

“That trauma affects both adults and children and to not feel safe in your home to not feel like your children can go out and play that they might get caught with a stray bullet those can all lead to mental health issues,” said Dr. Cindy Gipson.

The hope is that this helps law enforcement and other agencies reduce and prevent violent crime over time.

“We want to improve perception in our community that crime can and will go down but we can’t do that by just saying that numbers are down we have to do that in a number of ways,” said Graves.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.