Sock Drive By & Tying Party set this Sunday, Dec. 11

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Socks are among the most-needed items for people in shelters and nursing homes. But those items tend to be among the least-donated.

Sock It To Mobile is hosting its Sock Drive By & Tying Party this on Sunday, Dec. 11 on Rue De LeFlore Street in Mobile from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event collects socks to give to the homeless and those in shelters, hospitals and nursing homes.

Valerie and Anthony James, the co-founders of Sock It To Mobile, stopped by the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Lenise Ligon about the event and how people can donate.

