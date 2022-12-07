MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The South Baldwin Community Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol.” Director Marsha Guyer and actors from the show tell us more about it.

SBCT Young Artist Series – “A Christmas Carol”

Friday 12/9 7:30pm

Saturday 12/10 & Sunday 12/11 2:30pm

South Baldwin Community Theatre is a 501C3. All are volunteers from actors and directors to stage hands and box office, including the board of directors. They appreciate the support of their community!

South Baldwin Community Theatre

2022 W. 2nd St.

Gulf Shores, AL.

sbct.biz

---

