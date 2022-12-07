Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Teen arrested after reported Pascagoula shooting

Romarion Armstrong, 19, was arrested on a charge of shooting into a dwelling. He currently is...
Romarion Armstrong, 19, was arrested on a charge of shooting into a dwelling. He currently is awaiting an initial appearance.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenager has been arrested after a Tuesday shooting in Pascagoula.

Romarion Armstrong, 19, was arrested on a charge of shooting into a dwelling. He currently is awaiting an initial appearance.

Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Pascagoula police officers responded to the 1300 block of Skip Street to a report of shots fired. Police were given a description of two men shooting at each other.

Another person was also taken into custody, but has been released at this time with possible charges pending.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to contact Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

SRCSO deputy arrested
Santa Rosa deputy arrested after insurance fraud investigation
Customers react to latest rate increase from Alabama Power
Customers react to latest rate increase from Alabama Power
Prichard PD makes arrest in St. Stephens Woods homicide
Prichard PD makes arrest in St. Stephens Woods homicide
Former Leflore teacher accused of having sex with a student
Former Leflore teacher accused of having sex with a student
Tyler Moore is the latest suspect arrested by Prichard Police in the shooting death of Lawrence...
Prichard PD makes arrest in St. Stephens Woods homicide