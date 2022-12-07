UCP of Mobile fundraisers and events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile joined us on Studio10 to talk about several events and fundraisers.

Give it Up for UCP

-6 week fundraising challenge

-choose an indulgence of yours to give up for 6 weeks

-make your own fundraising page

-share your journey

-raise money

-top fundraiser wins a relaxing retreat provided by Wind Creek Atmore

Pot of Golf Raffle

-500 tickets sold. $100 each.

-Drawings for $750 will be held at 2/24, 3/3/, 3/10, 3/17

-Grand Prize Drawing $10,000 will be held on 3/18

-To purchase tickets, visit UCPMobile.org, or call 251-479-4900

UCP of Mobile Electronics Recycling Services

Christmas is coming and many will be getting new computers, laptops, televisions and other electronic items.

United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile can help you with the deposal of your old electronic junk. UCP of Mobile’s Electronics Recycling Services can take your donations of outdated technology or household electronics and use them to help fund its programs for individuals with disabilities in 32 counties of south Alabama. Since 2016, UCP has recycled over 2,600 tons of electronic waste, helping our environment and our programs!

Some of the items that UCP accepts include:

•Computers

•Laptops

•DVD and Blu Ray Players

•Cell Phones

•Tablets

•Home/Office Telephones and Telecommunications Equipment

•Cables: Audio/Video, HDMI, Coaxial, Computer Power Cables, etc.

•Keyboards

•Old Computer Servers

•Flat Screen TVs and Flat Screen Monitors

•Printers and Fax Machines

•Microwave Ovens

•Sealed Lead Acid Batteries

•Copper wiring

•Household Electrical Appliances

Sadly, they cannot accept tube TVs and tube computer monitors.

The Ecycling Drop off location is located at 4132 Government Blvd., Unit B in Mobile. The location is open Mondays-Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and Fridays: 8:30-11 a.m.

Contact Rose Denton at rdenton@ucpmobile.org or at (251) 338-3357. UCP’s resident e-waste experts will be glad to clarify any questions you may have.

ucpmobile.org

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.