Another dense fog advisory issued for tonight through tomorrow morning

(WALA) - A dense fog advisory is in effect for tonight through 9 a.m. Thursday. We could see visibility below a quarter mile, especially in coastal locations.

Daytime highs reached new records today, hitting 85 degrees. This is officially a new record for the day and an all-time record for the month of December. A warm trend continues as we head towards the weekend.

Our temperatures will be milder again tonight with lows near 65 degrees. We could see highs near 80 again tomorrow.

Things are looking rather dry this week. There is a chance of scattered rain returning on Sunday.

