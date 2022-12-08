Another morning with heavy fog

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got another morning with thick fog so please drive safely and slowly out there. Dense Fog Advisories are in place for every county across the Gulf Coast. Temperatures are starting off in the mid to upper 60s this morning and we’ll reach the low 80s this afternoon. Another record should be broken today so make sure the AC is working in your home and car. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s from this weekend through Tuesday of next week with morning temps staying in the low 60s. No signs of any cold air till the end of next week. Rain chances finally return on Sunday with 50% coverage of showers and storms. There will be 30-40% coverage on Monday and Tuesday and even reach 60% on Wednesday. Hopefully your yards will get some much needed rain.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.