Bama Flooring and flooring trends

By Joe Emer
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We took a trip to Bama Flooring in Robertsdale to introduce you to this local, family owned operation.

We showcased the current trends in flooring, which include discussing the benefits of luxury vinyl plank flooring. Also, luxury vinyl plank flooring has advanced with marble looks as well as tile looks.

Bama Flooring is family owned and operated in Robertsdale. They carry a full line of Mohawk carpet and woods.

Bama Flooring

22970 hwy 59, Robertsdale

251-989-9991

www.bamaflooring.com

https://www.facebook.com/bamaflooring

