Christmas events happening at OWA

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You can head to OWA this holiday season to experience a Winter Wonderland full of Christmas activities, events, and special offers. From shopping and dining in Downtown OWA to perhaps even meeting Santa Claus, they have it all at OWA Parks & Resort.

Holiday Express – A Christmas Spectacular

Dec. 17-18 & 22-24

Showtimes Vary

Produced by Seward Studios, get into the holiday spirit and watch it come to life on stage at the OWA Theater for this original Christmas spectacular!

First Class Ticket (1st three rows, discounts not valid) – $35 General Ticket (10+ yrs. old)- $30 Child Ticket (Under 10)- $20

Christmas at OWA

December 3 – 23

11:00am – 8:00 pm

Head to the North Pole at OWA to get a photo with Santa, meet his elves and more!

Select dates Dec. 3 – 23 Santa will be welcoming guests of all ages to his home away from home. Kids and families will be able to participate in Christmas crafts with Santa’s Elves while the parents shop at the North Pole before grabbing a photo with the jolly man himself!

Christmas Tree & Fountain Shows

Dec. 3-25 Christmas Tree show: nightly at 5-9pm beginning at the top of the hour. Fountain Show: nightly at 6:15pm, 7:15pm, and 8:15pm

OWA

205 North OWA Blvd., Foley, AL 36535

Phone: 251-369-6100 www.visitowa.com

