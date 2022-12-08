Christmas Treats: Rice Crispy Trees & Swiss Roll Reindeer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We kick off our Christmas Treats with Rice Crispy Christmas Trees and Swiss Roll Reindeer.

Rice Crispy Christmas Trees

Great Value Holiday Crispy Rice Tree Kit

Includes Crispy Rice Cereal, Mini Marshmallows, green color powder, chocolate candies, and white icing pen

2 tablespoons of Butter

1. Melt butter in a large saucepan over low heat. Add mini marshmallows and green color powder and continue to heat, stirring constantly, until marshmallows are completely melted.

2. Add crispy rice cereal, stir well to coat, and remove from heat. Mixture will be warm--- transfer to large bowl and allow mixture to stand for a few minutes to make shaping easier.

3. Coat hands with cooking spray. Shape mixture into tree shaped mounds.

4. Cut a small tip off the icing pen and add “tinsel” to each tree, pressing candies in place as desired. Place crispy rice trees on a serving platter and enjoy.

Swiss Roll Reindeer

Swiss Rolls

Chocolate candies

Candy eyes

Pretzels

Icing

1. Break apart pretzels into two “antlers”

2. Place pretzels into Swiss Roll

3. Dab icing on candy eyes and chocolate candy and then place onto Swiss Roll

---

