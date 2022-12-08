Advertise With Us
Citronelle man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Citronelle, Ala., man died due to his injuries in a Dec. 5 wreck that also injured a Macon, Miss., man.

injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Mark S. Stricker, 63, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon, Miss.

Stricker was taken to USA Hospital in Mobile, where he later died. Geter was also taken to USA Hospital for medical treatment.

The crash happened on U.S. 45 near the 20-mile marker, about one mile north of Chunchula. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue investigating.

---

