Citronelle man dies from injuries in Dec. 5 wreck

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Citronelle, Ala., man died due to his injuries in a Dec. 5 wreck that also injured a Macon, Miss., man.

63-year-old Mark. S. Stricker, of Citronelle, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon.

Stricker was taken to USA Hospital in Mobile, where he later died. Geter was also taken to USA Hospital for medical treatment.

The crash happened on U.S. 45 near the 20-mile marker, about one mile north of Chunchula. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue investigating.

---

