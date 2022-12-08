Advertise With Us
Jaleesa Foster discusses E.A. Roberts Center’s services

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Infirmary Health’s E.A. Roberts Center is designed to help people with Alzheimer’s and other form of dementia.

Jaleesa Foster, the manager of the center, came by the FOX10 News Studios and spoke with Shelby Myers about how the center helps people and what people can do to get involved or enroll someone they know.

