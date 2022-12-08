Fairhope makes plan to cut spread of invasive plants

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - In Baldwin County, a city known for its botanical beauty is trying to keep invasive plants from spreading. Fairhope city officials recently did a walk-through at the Triangle Park location and discovered several invasive species of trees and plants.

In a city known for its fruit and nut district and colorful, seasonal landscaping, the thought of invasive species of plants taking over city properties is disheartening.

“Camphor trees are one of the things that we’ve been looking at and also popcorn trees,” said Fairhope mayor, Sherry Sullivan. “Most people know that popcorn trees are something that will get blight. Camphor trees are something that kind of tend to take over.”

The green-barked camphor tree is one of the most prolific of the invasive plant species (Hal Scheurich)

If left unchecked, that’ just the fear for at least some of the city’s newly acquired parkland. Dozens of acres of native forest make up Triangle Park on the north end of town. A large amount of privet, camphor trees and even cogon grass has been found growing on the property. Mayor Sullivan recognizes there’s enough of a problem that they’re already doing something about it.

“We’ll have a forestry management plan. We’ve hired somebody to be able to do that plan and we also have a design team who walked a lot of the property along with city staff. At that time, we noticed how many camphor trees there were and how many popcorn trees. Obviously, some grasses there that are not native to the area that will also take over,” Sullivan explained.

The cogon grass is already being treated with herbicide, but city official said it will take a focused and ongoing effort to control the spread of thousands of camphor trees on the property. It’s estimated it could take at least five years to turn the tide.

“One, is strategically removing those invasives that have grown to a mature size but then, on an annual basis, then coming back in the dormant season and cutting back the sprouts that have come back naturally from that removal and coating them with a herbicide that keeps them from greening up when the spring comes, and if you continually do that long enough, you will eventually wipe it out,” Fairhope Public Works director, Richard Johnson said.

Johnson said most of the invasive plants were brought into the area decades ago. The green-barked camphor tree was thought to have medicinal value because of its strong, sinus-clearing aroma when branches are cut or broken. The leaves on popcorn trees turn pretty colors with the seasons but are otherwise just a nuisance.

The city is still waiting on proposals to see what the cost for forestry management will be.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.