Free concert featuring Nelly among Senior Bowl 2023 events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Senior Bowl on Thursday announced its public events for Senior Bowl Week 2023, including a free concert featuring Nelly.

Football practices are again open to the public Tuesday, Jan. 31 through Thursday, Feb. 2 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama campus. Practice times each day are as follows; National Team 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and American Team from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

On Thursday, Feb. 2 will be A Stage Divided: A Night With the Tide and Tigers. Moderated by famed football historian and Mobile native Ivan Maisel, the annual Senior Bowl Summit, held at the Saengar Theatre at 6 p.m., will bring together Alabama and Auburn football greats on stage for a night featuring the best stories about their greatest memories.

Friday, Feb. 3 starting at 6:30 p.m., kickoff Mardi Gras season with a parade. The route will begin from the Renaissance Hotel on Royal Street and then west on St. Francis Street past Bienville Square for our annual Mardi Gras player parade. Take pictures with the players and see them on the parade route, along with college mascots, local dignitaries and the New Orleans Saints Cheer Krewe preceding the Conde Cavaliers parade.

After the parade, there will be a free downtown concert at Cathedral Square beginning at 8 p.m. featuring Nelly.

Nelly has won multiple accolades throughout his career including three Grammy Awards and nine Billboard Music Awards. In 2005, he starred in the remake film “The Longest Yard” alongside Adam Sandler and Chris Rock.

He has two clothing lines, Vokal and Apple Bottoms. He has been referred to by Peter Shapiro as “one of the biggest stars of the new millennium,” and as of 2014 Nelly was ranked as the fourth best-selling rap artist in American music history, according to the RIAA, with 21 million albums sold in the United States.

In December 2009, Billboard ranked Nelly the number three Top Artist of the Decade.

Saturday, Feb. 4 will be game day on the USA campus. Enjoy tailgating, Senior Bowl Fan Fest, Southern University’s “Human Jukebox,” Senior Bowl Team Walk, and the 74th annual Senior Bowl kicking off at 1:30 p.m.

More than half the stadium is sold out and tickets are selling fast, according to Senior Bowl officials. Purchase your tickets now at www.seniorbowl.com/tickets.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.