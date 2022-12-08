Gulf Coast Spotlight: CityHope’s Christmas Festival

The following information was provided by CityHope:

In 2020, City Hope Church started a yearly giving campaign called Kingdom Builders, with the audacious goal to raise $1,000,000 to help build the Kingdom through local and global outreach initiatives. This year, we are on track to reach our $1,000,000 goal once again! With that money, we have been able to complete various projects and support multiple ministries, including this past weekend’s annual Merry Christmas Gulf Coast event, where we were able to provide Christmas for over 1700 children in our area. We also wrote thousands of letters to inmates for Christmas this year, and provided Disaster Relief for flooding in Kentucky and for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Next year, we will be launching our CityHope Dream Center Truck, which will enable us to be directly in our communities more, delivering hope for where you are. If you’d like to know more info about this campaign, or would like to help make more events like these happen by donating, visit cityhope.cc/kingdombuilders. Donate to Help Raise $1,000,000 cityhope.cc/kingdombuilders We also have a FREE Christmas event coming up that we have put together for anyone in the gulf coast area. All are invited to our second annual FREE CityHope’s Christmas Festival THIS Sunday, December 11, from 3-7PM. There will be ice skating, inflatables, rides, hot cocoa, fire pits, s’mores, live music, and more! The best part.. it’s all FREE!! Food trucks will be available on-site with additional food and coffee for sale.

Visit cityhope.cc for more info!

CityHope’s Christmas Festival Sunday, December 11 from 3-7PM at CityHope Malbis

cityhope.cc

29964 St Basil St, Daphne, AL 36526

