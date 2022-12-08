Advertise With Us
Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says

19-year-old victim Ozell Addison, Jr. and his sister.
19-year-old victim Ozell Addison, Jr. and his sister.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon.

Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a car in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.

Family says they last saw Addison Saturday when he left to go see a friend.

The coroner doesn’t have an estimate on how long he had been dead when he was found. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

