Gulfport teen found shot dead in car, deputy coroner says

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport teen was found shot dead in a car Wednesday afternoon.

Harrison County Deputy Coroner Ben Bentz confirms the victim is 19-year-old Ozell Addison, Jr. Bentz says Addison was found with a gunshot wound in a car in the 2000 block of 31st Street, near the intersection of 20th Avenue.

Family says they last saw Addison Saturday when he left to go see a friend.

The coroner doesn’t have an estimate on how long he had been dead when he was found. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

