Help us fill the van for our 10 Caring Gifts Toy Drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are now in the home stretch for our 10 Caring Gifts Toy Drive. And we still need your help to collect toys for needy families in our area.

Like we do every year -- FOX 10 News will be set up in front of the Walmart on the Beltline all day Thursday, December 8th from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. All you have to do is pick up a toy while inside the store - stop by and drop it off. We’d love to see you!

With just 18 days until Christmas -- we are closely approaching our deadline to collect new and unwrapped toys for boys and girls of all ages.

“Lots of people don’t have money... And I know they can’t afford it. But God has blessed me with a decent job... I thought I’d donate,” said one woman. “And I’ll do it next time y’all are out here.”

We’ll certainly be looking for her tomorrow. And we couldn’t pull this off without our partners -- Mercedes Benz of Mobile -- they’ll once again have a big van out there for us to fill, and Fausak Tires, and the Volunteers of America Southeast -- who tell us the need this year is great.

“Families are struggling. They’re paying for rent, utilities, food. Everything has gone up. And now they need gifts. So low income families especially are struggling,” said Rob Rogers, VOA Southeast CEO.

Even during the pandemic, and now inflation -- one thing never on short supply in the Port City is the desire to give back.

We each collected $20 from doing chores around the house and then last night we came here and we bought some toys,” said Walt & Gaillard Passmore, Cub Scout 147.

“Giving ... I was explaining to my granddaugther that giving is just so good. It feels great. It’s just giving... It’s all that I wanted to do... Plus, meet everyone here,” said John Farmer, donated toys.

“Just to give back to our community.... that is Thompson Engineering’s -- it’s one of our core values and we truly believe in giving back,” said Dana Glass, Thompson Engineering.

And we not only believe in Mobile -- but we like a challenge -- come help us fill the van. We can’t do it without you!!!

Again -- we’re going to be out in front of the Walmart on the Beltline -- all day Thursday, December 8th from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

But if you can’t make it -- we have drop-off boxes set up at Mercedes Benz of Mobile, Fausak Tires locations, the Volunteers of America Southeas headquarters on Hillcrest Road, and at the FOX 10 studios at 1501 Satchel Paige Drive in Mobile. We’ll be collecting toys until December 16th.

