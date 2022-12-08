Holiday gifts at Wine Knot

The following information was provided by Wine Knot:

Chelsey visited Wine Knot in Mobile to check out a few holiday gift ideas. Farrah Weatherly, owner, displayed different wines and gift baskets for the season. They can create a custom gift basket at any price point or you can choose a gran and go basket.

Wine Knot offers one of a kind pieces by local artists like: handmade cutting boards, holiday candles, jewelry, glasses and cups, locally made spices, hot sauces, relish and pepper jelly.

They also carry favorites from your local breweries like Braided River, Old Majestic, Oyster City, and Fairhope Brewery

Wine Knot- more than just a wine store. A place to find one of a kind gifts and snacks made locally.

Located at 6001 Grelot Rd unit B.

www.facebook.com/WineKnotOfficialPage/?ref=page_internal

