Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

I-10 West blocked near Loxley following multiple-vehicle crash

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. today and has caused a lane closure on Interstate 10.

ALEA reports the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 57 mile marker in the Loxley area of Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be so for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Loxley PD asks motorists to avoid section of Baldwin 68 as firefighters battle fire
Help us fill the van for our 10 Caring Gifts Toy Drive
Help us fill the van for our 10 Caring Gifts Toy Drive
Reactions continue to pour in as Alabama Power explains recent rate hike
Reactions continue to pour in as Alabama Power explains recent rate hike
Alabama Power announces bill increase for January
Reactions continue to pour in as Alabama Power explains recent rate hike