I-10 West blocked near Loxley following multiple-vehicle crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. today and has caused a lane closure on Interstate 10.

ALEA reports the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 57 mile marker in the Loxley area of Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be so for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.