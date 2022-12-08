iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -IHeart Media gives the rundown of some of this weekend’s events.

CHRISTMAS PARADES:

Friday:

6:30pm- Loxley, AL

Saturday:

10:00am- Semmes, AL

10:30am- Elberta, AL

12:00pm- Saraland, AL

1:00pm- Dawes (Dawes Rd, Mobile)

4:30pm- Summerdale, AL

5:00pm- Atmore, AL

5:00pm- Christmas on the River Boat Parade, Dog River, AL

5:30pm- Pensacola Christmas Parade

Dusk– Lulu’s Lighted Boat parade, Gulf Shores/Orange Beach AL

6:00pm- Spanish Fort (Eastern Shore Centre)

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER JR.- Fri 7:30pm; Sat 11am; Sun 2:30pm, Pensacola Little Theatre

The holiday classic soars off the screen in this Broadway Junior, 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved television special. It’s an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. CLICK HERE

THE INCREDIBLE, INFLATABLE, HOLIDAY BALLOON DECEMBER LODA ARTWALK- Fri Dec 9, 6pm-9pm, Cathedral Square, downtown Mobile

LoDa ArtWalk celebrates the Holiday Season! Come downtown to show your support of local artists, arts organizations, and downtown businesses at this fun, family-friendly event. Stop by Cathedral Square for a hand-crafted balloon extravaganza that is just picture perfect! CLICK HERE

CHRISTMAS ON THE COAST- Fri/Sat 7:30pm, Sun 2:30pm, Pensacola Saenger Theatre

Audiences will be transported to a medieval holiday feast complete with traditional madrigals and boughs of holly. Then, the bells will ring from the highest tower with an assortment of bell-themed carols and others that spread tidings of comfort and joy. Next, we’ll travel south of the border to get a taste of how Christmas is celebrated in Mexico. Later, cowboy boots will fill the stage for a holiday hoedown, along with special guests Rudolph and Santa Claus. Presented by Pensacola Children’s Chorus. CLICK HERE

FLORA-BAMA SANTA DROP- Sat 11am-2pm, behind the Flora-Bama Lounge, Perdido Key

We kick-off the Christmas holidays with our annual Santa Drop! See Santa skydive onto our white sandy beaches then jump in line in the Tent for Santa pics! Beginning at 11AM, prior to Santa’s arrival at 12:30PM, we’ll have kids crafts, games, live music featuring holiday tunes for the kiddos, face painting, juice and sweet treats - best of all, it’s all FREE! CLICK HERE

CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL AT BICENTENNIAL PARK- Fri/Sat 5pm-9pm, Bicentennial Park, Hwy 225, Stockton AL

This event will incorporate Christmas caroling by soloists, choirs and groups, guests will meet Santa, Mrs.Claus, the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and an Elf too. There will be Carnival, kid’s games, face painting, Uncle Joe’s

Rolling Petting Zoo, Balloon Art, Beignets and Hot Chocolate, Train Rides and Hayrides thru the park. The Christmas Festival is a FREE event. Guests will need cash to purchase food. CLICK HERE

CHRISTMAS ZOOBILEE- Sat/Sun 10am-4pm (thru Dec 18), Gulf Breeze Zoo

Christmas ZOObilee includes Santa, the Grinch, winter-themed bounce stations, live music and entertainment, and a Candy Cane Market. With all event activities included with regular daytime admission, Christmas ZOObilee is this seasons can’t miss holiday event. CLICK HERE

