Karaoke with Apple Music

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Apple Music is giving fans a chance to sing with their favorites.

A new feature on Apple Music will allow fans to change the songs’ vocals and includes a beat-by-beat lyric display.

“Apple Music’s lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it.”

The idea for the new feature is to be able to karaoke straight from your phone. The enhanced lyrics now scroll by syllable and can switch from the left side of the screen to the right for duets.

From your iPhone, open Apple Music and find a song you want to listen to. Then after starting a song, tap the lyrics button, look for the microphone + stars icon; Apple Sing is activated once you tap the mic.

Apple Music Sing will be available later this month for Apple Music subscribers worldwide.

