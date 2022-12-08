Loxley PD asks motorists to avoid section of Baldwin 68 as firefighters battle fire

LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) - Loxley police are asking drivers Thursday morning to avoid Baldwin County Road 68 between Frito Lay and Conway Road.

Crews are battling a house fire, and because of the fog it’s making it difficult to see crews in the area.

So, you are asked to take another route this morning if that is part of your regular commute.

