MPD: No charges pending against man who shot alleged attacker with nail gun

(WECT)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said a man who used a nail gun to shoot an alleged assailant will not be charged.

Officers responded to a report of one shot around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Rangeline Crossing Road and found a subject suffering from a wound from a nail gun.

According to detectives, the alleged assailant punched the man in the face. The man was armed with a nail gun and pulled the trigger, striking the alleged attacker, , police said. The subject was taken to the hospital and treated for a minor laceration to the chest.

The investigation determined the man acted in self-defense and no charges are pending, according to authorities.

