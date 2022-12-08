MPD: No charges pending against man who shot alleged attacker with nail gun

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said a man who used a nail gun to shoot an alleged assailant will not be charged.

Officers responded to a report of one shot around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Rangeline Crossing Road and found a subject suffering from a wound from a nail gun.

According to detectives, the alleged assailant punched the man in the face. The man was armed with a nail gun and pulled the trigger, striking the alleged attacker, , police said. The subject was taken to the hospital and treated for a minor laceration to the chest.

The investigation determined the man acted in self-defense and no charges are pending, according to authorities.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.