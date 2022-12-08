Police make an arrest in downtown Fairhope shooting

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they have made arrest in the non-fatal shooting that happened in downtown Fairhope early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, they have identified Rickey Travoris Bell, 37, of Fairhope on charges of second degree assault, reckless endangerment and unlawfully carrying a pistol. He was transported to Baldwin County Jail this morning.

At approximately 2:19 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities responded to a shots fired call in an alley east of The Little Whiskey on Church St. Upon arrival, authorities said they located a victim who had been shot in the foot.

After conducting an investigation, police said they determined an altercation started in The Little Whisky between multiple people and then moved to the alleyway where at least two shots were fired.

