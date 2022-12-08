Reactions continue to pour in as Alabama Power explains recent rate hike

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One day after Alabama Power announced they were raising rates again, people still want to know why.

We’re told residential customers who use at least a thousand-kilowatt hours a month will see a nearly 7 dollar rate hike.

“These federal mandates and regulations with which the company and utilities must comply, they apply to all utilities across the country. And that continues to put pressure on customer costs,” Beth Thomas said.

Some of those mandates are environmental – like air pollution regulations.

It’s a situation that’s not unique to Alabama. Across the country, the cost of energy has risen more than any other expense this year.

Forcing Alabama Power to repeatedly raise prices. With adjustments in August, December, and now January for a total of about 24 dollars.

“Our customers expect us to deliver reliable energy 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. And in order to best serve our customers, we do have to prepare for the future,” Thomas said.

But for customers like Dee Connell, it’s something that they, unfortunately, have to deal with right now during the holiday season which means less money for shopping.

“Every year we would go across the bay to the outlets. This year, we just decided not to. Just based on what everything costs. We just decided to stay local,” Connell said.

Alabama Power has some tips and resources on how to keep your bill low:

Better manage use:

• As colder temperatures approach, be sure you know how to keep costs down.

• Learn how to use less energy, get help paying your bill, and track energy use. You can chat and connect with us online, give us a call or visit us in person or at one of our offices.

• Make sure you have an online account and that your information is up to date.

• Customers with an online account now have the option to pay their power bill via Apple Pay, Google Pay, Amazon Pay, Venmo, and PayPal. These payment methods are within our Online Customer Care portal.

• You can better understand daily energy use by enrolling in My Power Usage on your online account at AlabamaPower.com. The tool shows daily and monthly use, projected bill amounts, and sends email alerts when bills reach a set dollar amount.

• Budget Billing is a free service allowing customers to pay an average bill each month based on their annual use, which helps stabilize seasonal variations in electric bills.

• Find easy tips to save money and use less energy at AlabamaPower.com/Winterize.

Find ways to save:

• You can enroll in a time-of-use rate to save based on the time of day you use electricity and when you avoid using major appliances at the same time. Visit AlabamaPower.com/TimeAdvantage to learn more.

• Visit AlabamaPower.com/rates to check out the best plan to fit your lifestyle.

Get assistance:

• Medicaid recipients can save $14.50 on their monthly power bill. To sign up, visit your nearest business office for an application or call us at 1-800-257-APCO.

• Partners in the community also are ready to help. More information on resources and assistance programs through Community Action Agencies is available at AlabamaPower.com/PaymentAssistance.

• Those able to support neighbors in need can check the Project SHARE box on their Alabama Power bill or online account. Contributions to Project SHARE, run by the Salvation Army, directly support low-income and elderly customers in our communities.

