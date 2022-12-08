Recipe: Lucy’s Cranberry Goat Cheese Ball

Recipe courtesy Greer’s Markets/ Lucy Greer

INGREDIENTS:

4 oz goat cheese, softened

8 oz cream cheese

½ cup dried cranberries, roughly chopped

2 whole green onions, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaf, finely chopped

1 tablespoon lemon zest

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 pinch cayenne pepper

1 pinch garlic powder

½ cup sliced almonds

STEPS:

Mix goat cheese and cream cheese together in a bowl with a hand mixer. Mix in green onions, thyme, lemon zest, kosher salt, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder. Add cranberries and mix until just combined.

Pour mixture into the center of a large piece of plastic wrap. Pull up sides of plastic to enclose mixture while forming a ball as best you can. Refrigerate for at least an hour.

Remove from refrigerator, and form into a ball.

Place sliced almonds on a plate. Remove plastic from cheese ball, and place on the plate with the almonds. Roll cheese ball in almonds to cover all sides, pressing as needed. Serve finished cheese ball with crackers.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

