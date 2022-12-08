Advertise With Us
Recipe: Stuffed Bell Peppers & Rice Dressing

By Allison Bradley
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses

Extremely Easy Stuffed Bell Peppers

Serves 4 as an entrée or 8 as a side dish

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

1 pound Rouses Dressing Mix

½ cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs

1 medium egg, beaten

4 large bell peppers, tops and seeds removed and cut in half

PROCEDURES:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. Combine dressing mix, egg and bread crumbs in a mixing bowl. Stuff bell pepper halves with stuffing mixture.

3. Place stuffed bell pepper halves on a greased cookie sheet and place in preheated oven. Bake for 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF.

Quick Rice Dressing

Serves 4-6

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

1 pound Rouses Dressing Mix

1 cup cooked rice

PROCEDURES:

Sauté dressing mix in a large skillet over medium heat until browned. Add cooked rice to the pan. Mix together and keep warm until ready to serve.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

---

