Recipe: Stuffed Bell Peppers & Rice Dressing

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses

Extremely Easy Stuffed Bell Peppers

Serves 4 as an entrée or 8 as a side dish

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

1 pound Rouses Dressing Mix

½ cup Italian seasoned bread crumbs

1 medium egg, beaten

4 large bell peppers, tops and seeds removed and cut in half

PROCEDURES:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. Combine dressing mix, egg and bread crumbs in a mixing bowl. Stuff bell pepper halves with stuffing mixture.

3. Place stuffed bell pepper halves on a greased cookie sheet and place in preheated oven. Bake for 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 165ºF.

Quick Rice Dressing

Serves 4-6

SUPPLIES NEEDED:

1 pound Rouses Dressing Mix

1 cup cooked rice

PROCEDURES:

Sauté dressing mix in a large skillet over medium heat until browned. Add cooked rice to the pan. Mix together and keep warm until ready to serve.

---

