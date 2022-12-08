UPDATE: Citronelle PD arrests shooting suspect deemed ‘armed and dangerous’

UPDATE: Russell Robinson was arrested this afternoon in Citronelle, according to police. He is being taken to Mobile County Metro Jail for one charge of attempted murder.

Around 3:10 p.m., the Citronelle Police Department received a 911 call back at the residence on Gay Lane advising that the suspect was behind the residence attempting to break into the house. Officers arrived on the scene and was able to take the suspect into custody when he attempted to flee the scene. The arrest went without incident and no one was injured, according to police.

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) -Citronelle Police need your help to find 29-year-old Russell Robinson after a shooting yesterday morning on Gay Lane. Police Chief Chris McLean says Robinson went to this house and shot a man in the chest.

“There had been an altercation or an argument that had taken place recently between the victim and the suspect,” said Citronelle Police Chief Chris McLean.

Chief McLean says Robinson was recently released from Metro Jail after Citronelle police arrested him on drug charges. McLean says he was already back on their radar.

“Yesterday morning we were actually investigating another case on him of cruelty to animals so we were already in the midst of investigating a case when the shooting happened,” said McLean.

Citronelle police spent the morning searching for Robinson but so far they have not received any calls on where he might be. Chief McLean says Robinson is a Citronelle resident and was last seen heading toward Centre Street. Police warn that Robinson is armed and dangerous.

“We do not know his mind frame we do not know the situation that was going on other than the witnesses but we do not want anyone to confront him,” said McLean.

The victim from yesterday’s shooting was life-flighted in critical condition but Chief McLean says he has had surgery and is now in stable condition. If you see Robinson you’re urged to call 911 or contact Citronelle Police.

