Warm temperatures sweep across Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday felt far from a winter wonderland.

The high reached a whopping 85 degrees, and it had some people hoping Santa brings colder weather.

“This weather is ridiculous,” said Felicia Young.

Or does it? The Christmas tree stood tall in Mardi Gras Park and decorations slowly trickled through downtown.

Some said this weather hits the nail on the head for the Gulf Coast.

“It could stay like this year-round,” said Jonathan Curry. “I love it.”

While others dreamt of that ideal white Christmas.

“Snowing, I would love for it to be snowing,” said Young. “Everybody get along and exchange gifts and be happy, be jolly. That is my typical Christmas.”

