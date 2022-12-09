Advertise With Us
2 suspects traveling on I-10 charged with trafficking fentanyl

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office reports two men traveling on Interstate 10 were arrested Thursday on drug trafficking charges.

The MCSO and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security arrested two males, Nester Armando Alvarado and Efren Fabian Flores Rodreguez, on charges of trafficking of controlled substance (fentanyl), attempting to elude law enforcement and resisting arrest.

According to a news release, they were traveling on I-10 with approximately two kilograms of fentanyl powder that was bound for the streets of Mobile County. The estimated street value of the fentanyl found in their vehicle is believed to be in excess of $100,000, the MCSO said.

Anyone with any additional information about this crime is asked to contact the MCSO at 251-574-8633 or www.mobileso.com/crimetips.

2 suspects traveling on I-10 charged with drug trafficking
2 suspects traveling on I-10 charged with drug trafficking
