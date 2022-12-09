Another foggy start

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Another dense fog advisory is up with the warm, soupy air producing widespread fog across the are this morning. Be careful on your morning commute!

The fog will take several hours, until the late morning to burn off. After that, we warm up quickly. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy and warm with highs around 80.

Saturday will be very similar. We will have a mild, foggy morning and a warm afternoon in the upper 70s with no worries about rain.

Scattered showers and storms will return Sunday and scattered chances will continue for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The next major frontal system will arrive next Wednesday with some strong storms and finally a cool down to more typical December temps after it passes.



