Fog conditions getting worse across the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s the invisible threat drivers may not see it until they’re in it.

Dense fogs cover the Gulf Coast, and it’s got some drivers on pins and needles.

“Yeah, it’s pretty scary, that’s scary,” said Toya Walker, concerned driver.

With the eerie fog blanketing roadways, ALDOT warned drivers to avoid the Bayway at all costs.

“Over the Bayway has been really bad and going across the Cochran bridge has been really horrible,” said Walker.

Drivers on the Bayway should look for fog advisory flashing lights. According to ALDOT, monitors automatically sense the thickness of the fog and appropriately lower the speed limit. Level one is the lightest, and five is the densest.

“The speed limit on the Bayway is 65 miles per hour, and level one would be 60 miles an hour, then 55, 45,” said James Gordon with ALDOT. “This morning, we were down to 45 miles an hour.”

Drivers took heed, especially to pedestrians and cyclists.

“Just think if you were riding a bike or just walking out in the middle of the fog, you would want someone to look out for you,” said Solomon Williams, concerned driver.

A common misconception is the belief high beams help, but according to Gordon, it makes the fog cloudier.

“One of the most important things you want to do is have your headlights on low beam, and they will trigger your taillights to come on,” said Gordon.

With conditions getting worse, ALDOT has the Alabama Service and Assistance Patrol rolling out on the Bayway and Causeway, keeping drivers safe during those peak hours, midnight.

Another vital tip is keep moving. Pulling over will only increase chances of getting hit.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.