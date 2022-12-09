Man charged with kidnapping, rape and assault after police responded to a disturbance call

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was booked today and charged on four different counts after spending four days in the hospital following his arrest, according to police.

Allen Myatt, 32, is facing first degree attempted rape, first degree kidnapping, third degree assault and resisting arrest after being combative with officers, according to authorities.

Officers said they responded to a disturbance call at Knollwood Apartments on Sunday, Dec. 4 at approximately 4:25 p.m. When officers knocked on the door, they heard signs of a struggle and forced entry into the apartment, according to police.

Authorities said Myatt acted erratic, became combative and physically refused to comply with officers before officers were able to arrest him. Police said Myatt was then transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

During the investigation, officers said they discovered Myatt attempted to assault the victim sexually and would not allow her to leave.

